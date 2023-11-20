Princess Charlene looks radiant in red on Monaco’s National Day©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Princess Charlene looks radiant in two red looks on Monaco’s National Day

Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo also stunned in scarlet outfits

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Princess Charlene and Princess Gabriella showed off their mommy and me fashion on Monaco’s National Day. The royal mom of two was a vision in head-to-toe red﻿ wearing a gorgeous ﻿DidierAngelo coat over a matching dress, which she teamed with Manolo Blahnik boots and a Stephen Jones hat.

RELATED:

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert share PDA moment in France

Princess Charlene looked radiant in a DidierAngelo coat on Monaco’s National Day 2023©Getty Images
Princess Charlene looked radiant in a DidierAngelo coat on Monaco’s National Day 2023

“An honor to dress HSH princess Charlene of Monaco for the Fete Nationale de Monaco @didierangeloofficial with a sublime creation @stephenjonesmillinery which perfectly accompanies our silhouette,” DidierAngelo wrote on Instagram.

Gabriella, eight, wore a blue version of her mother’s double-breasted coat paired with a Stephen Jones hat, black tights and black Mary Jane shoes.

Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo also wore red shades on Monaco's National Day©Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo also wore red shades on Monaco’s National Day

Princess Charlene has previously spoken about her daughter having her own style. Charlene told Nice-Matin in 2022, “Gabriella, like all little girls her age, loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality.”

Charlene wasn’t the only royal family member who looked festive in red on Sunday, Nov. 19. Princess Caroline’s eldest daughter Charlotte Casiraghi and daughter-in-law Beatrice Borromeo also stepped out in red shades.

The royal mom of two wore a second scarlet design by DidierAngelo on Nov. 19©Getty Images
The royal mom of two wore a second scarlet design by DidierAngelo on Nov. 19

In the evening, Charlene stunned in another scarlet DidierAngelo design. The Princess attended the National Day gala wearing a bespoke hand embroidered glass beads gown. The former Olympic swimmer completed her holiday-ready look with red pumps and a bold red lip.

Related Video:

King Charles III marks first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more