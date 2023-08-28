Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander attend Dutch Grand Prix with daughters and niece

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a stylish appearance at the Dutch Grand Prix over the weekend. The royal mom of three attended the F1 race on Sunday wearing a Max Mara jumpsuit and Tom Ford sunglasses (via UFO No More) with a Massimo Dutti leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

©ANP via Getty Images





Her Majesty was joined by her husband, King Willem-Alexander, as well as their daughters Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, and Princess Alexia, 18, and niece Countess Luana at the race track.

©Getty Images





Luana is the daughter of King Willem-Alexander’s late brother, Prince Friso. The Dutch Prince died in 2013 of “complications that occurred as a result of the brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation” from a ski accident. The Prince was “buried” by an avalanche while skiing in Austria in 2012.

©Getty Images





Amalia and Alexia were photographed capturing moments on their respective phones during the outing on Aug. 27. The King and Queen met with driver Max Verstappen, who won the Dutch Grand Prix. Sharing photos from the race, including one of him and the King, Max wrote on Instagram: “I feel extremely proud to win my home race again, in front of all of you, this makes this day and the victory even more special. 🙌.”

“Thank you so much to everyone for coming to the track and sticking around through the bad weather to celebrate this win with us 🇳🇱👏,” Max added.

©Getty Images





Missing from the family outing was the King and Queen’s youngest daughter, Princess Ariane. The 16 year old left home this month to continue her secondary education in Italy. Last Friday, the Dutch Royal House shared a photo of Ariane smiling at her new school, UWC Adriatic, which is one of United World Colleges’ 18 residential schools and colleges located on four continents.

Ariane’s older sister Alexia graduated from UWC Atlantic in May. The Princesses’ father also completed his secondary education and obtained his International Baccalaureate from the school in Wales in 1985.