The Princess of Wales releases new video message—watch!

The Princess of Wales released a personal video message this Mental Health Awareness Week. The video was shared following the royal’s visit to the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families on Thursday.

“I’ve had the most inspiring morning with the Anna Freud Centre discussing all things mental health,” Catherine says in the clip. “It is so important that we all talk about our feelings and emotions. The good ones and the more difficult ones too, because we all have them.”

The theme for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is anxiety. In her message, the Princess spoke about an animation and resource toolkit co-created by the Anna Freud Centre to help young people understand, normalize and manage their feelings around anxiety.

Catherine wore an emerald green Suzannah dress in the video and for her visit to the center on Thursday. The color was a fitting choice since a green ribbon is the international symbol of mental health awareness, per the Mental Health Foundation.

The royal mom of three visited the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, which she is patron of, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. According to HELLO!, Professor Peter Fonagy, who is chief executive of Anna Freud, revealed that Catherine took a copy of the anxiety toolkit with her.

Peter said, “She took a copy away with her because she’s in the same position as every other parent of needing to have the skills and the competencies to cope with an anxious child, a child before an exam…”

Earlier in the week, the Princess of Wales visited the Kelly Holmes Trust and participated in the Trust’s Social and Emotional Mental Health Programme in Bath.