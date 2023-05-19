Meghan and Harry celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

Friday marked five years since Prince Harry married Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. The couple’s fairy-tale wedding was attended by Harry’s grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as other members of the royal family.

©Getty Images



Meghan and Harry got married on May 19, 2018

Prince William, now the Prince of Wales, served as his younger brother’s best man, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte served as a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Meghan walked down the aisle wearing a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy complete with a veil that represented the Commonwealth Countries and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara. “The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us,” Harry said in Netflix’s documentary series Harry & Meghan.

In the evening, Harry’s father, now King Charles III, hosted a private reception at Frogmore House. The newlyweds shared their first dance to “Land of 1000 Dances.” Meghan recalled in the docuseries, “I was just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”

Days before celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary, Meghan and Harry stepped out in New York City with the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, for the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards. The following day, the couple’s spokesperson said that Meghan, Harry and Doria were “involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” on the night of the awards.

©Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Meghan’s mother stepped out in NYC on May 16

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson added. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Julian Phillips, said: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”