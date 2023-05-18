What Meghan and Harry’s taxi driver had to say about the ‘chase’

The taxi driver who drove Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in New York City on the night of their “chase” has spoken out about his time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In an interview with The Washington Post, Sukhcharn Singh, who goes by Sunny, said that he picked the couple up, as well as “an older woman he didn’t recognize and a security guard,” at about 11 p.m. outside the New York Police Department’s 19th Precinct on East 67th Street.

Sunny recalled that a guard waved him down and asked if he wanted a fare. He then proceeded to drive the group, revealing that they were pursued by two vehicles. “They kept following us and were coming next to the car,” Sunny said. “They took pictures as we stopped and were filming us.”

©Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women



Meghan, Harry and the Duchess’ mom, Doria Ragland, attended the Ms. Foundation for Women’s 2023 Women of Vision Awards in NYC on May 16

The taxi driver said that after a few minutes the security guard asked him to return to the police station because he thought they were too exposed. According to Sunny, the entire ride lasted 10 minutes.

“I don’t think I would call it a chase,” Sunny said. “I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Sunny said that Meghan and Harry “seemed very nervous.” “We went a block, we were blocked by a trash truck and then all of a sudden paparazzi just came out of nowhere and just flashes just went off,” he told Piers. Compared to other celebrities he’s had in his cab, Sunny said that the paparazzi attention was “more” for them. “They surrounded the car and just went crazy with the camera,” he shared.

On Wednesday, ﻿a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said that on Tuesday evening the Duke, Duchess and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland,﻿ were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.”

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson’s statement continued. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

In a statement shared with HOLA! USA, the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, Julian Phillips, said: “On Tuesday evening, May 16, the NYPD assisted the private security team protecting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard.”