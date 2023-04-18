Princess Madeleine and daughter Princess Leonore pictured in Miami Beach

Princess Madeleine of Sweden made an appearance at the 2023 Longines Global Champions Tour Miami Beach. King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s daughter, 40, paid a visit to the event, which is described as the “world’s premier show jumping series.”

“I had so much fun watching Malin Baryard and the Swedish riders jump on Miami Beach today!” Madeleine captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Swedish equestrian Malin Baryard on April 15.

The H&M - We Love Horses’ Instagram account also shared photos of the Princess with Malin, as well as a black-and-white picture that featured Madeleine’s eldest child, Princess Leonore, laughing. “Royal meeting in Miami 👑,” the caption alongside the post reads.

Gisele Bündchen was also photographed at LGCT Miami Beach over the weekend. Princess Madeleine, her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, have lived in Florida since 2018, but will be leaving the Sunshines State this year and relocating to Sweden.

“HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023,” the Swedish Royal Court announced in March. “Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely.”

Madeleine and her family will live in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will begin elementary school in the autumn, while Princess Adrienne will start preschool.