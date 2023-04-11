Princess Adrienne steals the show in new adorable photo with siblings

Princess Madeleine’s latest picture of her kids is sweeter than Peeps! The royal mom of three took to her Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her seven-year-old son Prince Nicolas and daughters Princess Leonore, nine, and five-year-old Princess Adrienne.

“Happy Easter! 🐇🐣,” the Swedish Princess wrote alongside the snapshot. Adrienne stole the show in the photo sporting bunny face paint and rabbit ears as she adorably posed in front of a bunny topiary next to her older siblings.

The little Princess celebrated her fifth birthday on March 9. Madeleine marked the occasion with a photo of her youngest child, which she captioned: “Happy Birthday Adrienne! You are our sweet and charming little girl who we all love so very much!! 💞🥳💞.”

The Swedish Royal Court announced last month that Princess Madeleine and her family, who moved to Florida in 2018, will be leaving the United States and relocating to Sweden this year.

“HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023,” the Swedish Royal Court said in a press release. “Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely.”

The family of five will live in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm. Leonore and Nicolas will begin elementary school in the autumn, while Adrienne will start preschool.