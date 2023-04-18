Queen Maxima makes fashion statement in Milan

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a fashion statement as she stepped out in Milan on Tuesday. Her Majesty wore a belted Claes Iversen coat that featured holes over a blue ensemble. Maxima complemented the coat’s cutouts with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold clutch.

©GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images



Queen Maxima visited Milan on April 18

The royal mom of three began her working visit on April 18 in the Isola neighborhood, where she was given a tour of a park that was designed by Dutch landscape architect Petra Blaisse. The Queen met with Dutch designers who are exhibiting during Milan Design Week.

According to the Dutch Royal House, “The Netherlands is one of the biggest players during Milan Design Week every year. Dutch designers distinguish themselves internationally not only by the quality of their innovative designs, but also by their ability to make connections with social issues.”

©GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images



The Queen wore a coat by Claes Iversen for the outing

Maxima’s visit to Italy came one day after it was announced that she and King Willem-Alexander will be traveling to the UK for King Charles III’s coronation next month. The royal couple’s eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia will be joining them on their trip.

On the eve of the coronation, the Princess of Orange, 19, will attend a reception at Buckingham Palace with her paternal grandmother, Princess Beatrix. The following day, Maxima and Willem-Alexander will attend King Charles’ coronation at London’s Westminster Abbey. Other foreign royals whose attendance have been confirmed include Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain and Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his daughter Crown Princess Victoria.