Why Prince Albert was missing from family outing

Prince Albert of Monaco did not join his wife Princess Charlene and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at Thursday’s Saint Dévote celebration. According to Monaco-Matin, Grace Kelly’s son, 64, was not in attendance because he recently tested positive for COVID-19.

©Getty Images



Monaco-Matin reported on Tuesday that the Prince’s Palace announced that Prince Albert had tested for positive COVID-19. The royal was said to be asymptomatic and working remotely.

It’s the third time that the Prince has had COVID-19. Albert first contracted the virus in March of 2020, then again in April of 2022.

©Getty Images



Albert, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, appeared next to his family on Jan. 27

While Albert did not step out with his family on Thursday, he did appear alongside them on Friday. The Prince wore a mask as he stood on the palace balcony next to his wife and young kids during the Sainte Devote festivities on Jan. 27.

Charlene celebrated her birthday earlier this week. The Princess turned 45 on Jan. 25. The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa marked the royal’s birthday with a video on social media and a message that read: “The Foundation wishes HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco a very happy birthday! 🌹 Today, we celebrate the grace, kindness, and dedication that you bring to your role as a member of the royal family and advocate for numerous incredible causes. Happy birthday, Your Serene Highness!”