Charlotte Casiraghi steps out in Paris for fashion show

Charlotte Casiraghi looked pretty in pink while out in Paris this week. Princess Caroline’s 36-year-old daughter attended CHANEL’s Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture fashion show at the Grand Palais Éphémère on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Charlotte attended the CHANEL show in Paris on Jan. 24

Charlotte, who is an ambassador and spokesperson for the fashion house, sat in the front row next to Vanessa Paradis wearing a pink pantsuit from the Spring-Summer 2023 collection. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter completed her ensemble with a pink flap bag.

The outing came three days after Charlotte and her son Raphaël Elmaleh joined Princess Stephanie of Monaco at the 45th International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo.

Prince Albert’s niece sat in the front row next to Vanessa Paradis

It was reported earlier this month that Charlotte is expecting her third child. The baby would be her second with her husband Dimitri Rassam, whom she married in 2019.

Charlotte and the French film producer welcomed their son Balthazar in 2018. Prince Albert’s niece shares her firstborn, Raphaël, with her ex Gad Elmaleh. A source is said to have told Voici magazine that after giving birth to two boys, she “now dreams that it will be a little girl.”