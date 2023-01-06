Prince Harry reveals he ‘delivered’ daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry reportedly played a big role in the delivery of his and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare details the moment the Prince “delivered” Lili.

Per HELLO!, Harry “compared his daughter’s arrival to that in films and depicted with incredible detail how he bent down alongside the doctor and, with his guidance, delivered Lilibet revealing he wanted his second-born to see his face as she entered the world.”

©YouTube/Netflix



Prince Harry is said to have delivered his and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet Diana

Meghan and Harry welcomed Lili in June of 2021. The couple’s second child was born “in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA,” Archewell said in a statement two days after her birth.

Lilibet Diana is named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, while her middle name is a tribute to her paternal grandmother Princess Diana. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan documentary series, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he sees “a lot” of his late mother in Lili.

“She’s very Spencer-like,” Harry said of his daughter. “She’s got the same blue eyes.”

“Blue, blue, blue eyes,” Meghan added. Harry continued, “Sort of like a golden, reddish hair.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also parents to three-year-old son Archie Harrison. Harry revealed in the docuseries that at the moment he sees “a lot of” Meghan in their eldest child.