Prince Harry says he sees ‘a lot of’ Princess Diana in his and Meghan’s daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet Diana takes after her late grandmother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex revealed in episode six of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan that he sees “a lot” of his mother in Lili.

“I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and I see a lot of my mum in Lili,” Harry said. “She’s very Spencer-like. She’s got the same blue eyes.”

“Blue, blue, blue eyes,” Meghan chimed in.

“Sort of like a golden, reddish hair,” Harry continued.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter in June of 2021. While Lili was named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, her middle name was chosen “to honor” her late paternal grandmother, Diana.

In a previous episode of the docuseries, Harry spoke about the similarities between his mom and wife Meghan. He shared, “So much of what Meghan is and how she is, is so similar to my mom.”

Harry added, “She has the same compassion. She has the same empathy. She has the same confidence. She has this warmth about her.”

