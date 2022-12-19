Netflix announces new series presented by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Less than a week after Volume II of Harry & Meghan premiered on Netflix, the streaming announced a new docuseries presented by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Live to Lead.﻿ The seven-episode docuseries, which was executive produced by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project.

In the official trailer for the series, Harry says, “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said, ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived.’”

“‘It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead,” Meghan continues.

At the end of the trailer, Harry says, “It’s about people who have made brave choices.” Meghan adds, “To fight for change and to become leaders.” The trailer concludes with Harry saying, “And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live to lead.”

The series, created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, features interviews with former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Greta Thunberg, as well as Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Siya Kolisi, Albie Sachs and Gloria Steinem. According to the series’ synopsis, “Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity. Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.”

In a statement, the Nelson Mandela Foundation said, “With Live to Lead we want to inspire a new generation of leaders – leaders that earn respect and trust through the practice of their principles and their commitment to creating power for people, not themselves. We share this vision with our partners at Blackwell & Ruth and Archewell Productions, founded by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is our collective hope that this series will advance the legacy of Nelson Mandela in an innovative way, reaching a truly global audience.”

Live to Lead will premiere Dec. 31, 2022 on Netflix.