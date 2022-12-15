Meghan Markle calls father-in-law King Charles ‘very charming’

Meghan Markle had kind words for her father-in-law King Charles III in the fourth episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. The Duchess of Sussex praised the monarch as she recalled asking Harry’s father to walk her down the aisle.

“Harry’s dad is very charming, and I said to him, like, ‘I’ve lost my dad in this.’ So, him as my father-in-law was really important to me,” Meghan said. “So I asked him to walk me down the aisle and he said yes.”

©Getty Images





As footage of her and Charles walking together played, Meghan said, “The whole thing was surreal. It was at that moment, I could also see H.”

Asked what was going through his head as he saw Meghan coming towards him on their wedding day, the Duke of Sussex replied, “Look at me. Look what I got. Look what I found.”

The palace announced on the eve of the couple’s royal wedding that Meghan had asked Charles to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel. In a statement at the time, the palace said that Harry’s father was “pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

©Getty Images





In the documentary,Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, Harry said, “I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, ‘Yes, of course, I’ll do whatever Meghan needs and I’m here to support you guys.”

The Duke added, “For him that’s a fantastic opportunity to step up and be that support, and, you know, he’s our father so of course he’s gonna be there for us.”