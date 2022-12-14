Did Lilibet Diana wear a royal hand-me-down in ‘Harry & Meghan’ series?

One of Archie Harrison’s accessories seems to have been passed down to his little sister, Lilibet Diana. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter appears to be wearing a beanie ﻿in Netflix’s Harry & Meghan that was previously worn by her big brother.

In the documentary series, Lili is seen wearing a grey beanie with two pom-poms, while strapped to her mother’s chest. The hat looks like the merino wool Cocobear hat from Make Give Live that﻿ Archie wore in a photo that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex included in a﻿ look back at 2019 video montage on Instagram.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Make Give Live shared a picture of Lili wearing the grey beanie, writing: “Our beanies genuinely do stand the test of time... made with love and care by our makers using quality merino wool. Lilibet was filmed snuggled up in her big brother Archie’s hand-me-down Cocobear beanie in Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Series.”

©Instagram/Sussex Royal





The social enterprise added, “As you can imagine, our makers were pretty excited to see it still being worn and loved! There is very limited stock of our Cocobear beanies and our maker community is about to enjoy a well deserved break over the holidays. We’ll open pre orders for delivery in March 2023.”

PEOPLE reported in early 2020 that Meghan was gifted a hat from Make Give Live during her and Harry’s 2018 visit to New Zealand. The Duchess was pregnant with Archie at the time. After the photo of Archie wearing the hat was released on New Year’s Eve 2019, Make Give Live wrote: “We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year. Beautiful NZ Merino in the cutest ever style, even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too. Go Archie!”