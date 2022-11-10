Stylish Queen Rania meets with Pope Francis

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan traveled to Vatican City to meet with Pope Francis. The royal couple met with the pope at the Vatican on Thursday, Nov. 10.

©Getty Images



The King and Queen of Jordan met with the pope on Nov. 10

The stylish Queen, 52, wore a white headscarf and a black dress featuring white cuffs, said to be by Diamondogs (via Royal Fashion Police), to the audience. “Always so chic,” one social media user tweeted. Another wrote on Twitter, “So elegant & appropriate.”

The Royal Hashemite Court revealed that the meeting focused on the “need to sustain interfaith dialogue, promote coexistence, and protect the Christian presence in the region.” The court also shared pictures of the couple with the pope. During her visit to the Vatican back in 2013, Rania opted for another black outfit and a white head covering.

©Getty Images



Queen Rania pictured at the Vatican in 2013

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who has the “privilège du blanc,” wore an all-black ensemble to meet with the pope earlier this year. According to PEOPLE, the privilège du blanc is “extended solely to designated Catholic queens and princesses and is usually reserved for important events at the Vatican like private audiences, canonizations, beatifications and special masses.”