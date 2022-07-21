Princess Charlene wears black to meet with the Pope

While Princess Charlene of Monaco has the “privilège du blanc,” which allows her to wear white to meet with the Pope, the royal mom of two opted for a black ensemble for her meeting on Wednesday. Prince Albert and his wife were received by Pope Francis at the Vatican on July 20.

According to UFO No More, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s mother wore a custom Terrence Bray dress that featured a bateau neckline ﻿for the private audience. Charlene completed her outfit with a black mantilla (veil) and rosary necklace.

Charlene has worn white in the past to meet with Pope Francis as well as with Pope Benedict XVI. Per PEOPLE, the privilège du blanc is “extended solely to designated Catholic queens and princesses and is usually reserved for important events at the Vatican like private audiences, canonizations, beatifications and special masses.”

Princess Charlene wore white to meet with Pope Francis in 2016

Gifts were exchanged during the royal couple’s meeting on July 20. Vatican News reported that the Pope presented Albert and Charlene with a “bronze depiction of a child helping another child get up from the ground with the words ‘love’ and ‘help’ etched on either side of the figures.” Meanwhile, the Prince gave the Pope a sketch of the Chapel of St. John the Baptist located in the Royal Palace of Monaco.

Following the audience, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene visited the Folon exhibition at the Vatican Museums. Earlier this week, the couple attended the 73rd Monaco Red Cross Gala in Monte-Carlo.