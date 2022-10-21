Prince and Princess celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary

One decade down, forever to go! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie of Luxembourg celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20. To commemorate the couple’s milestone anniversary, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared new portraits of the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess.

“Just 10 years ago, on October 20, 2012, LL.AA.RR. Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie said ‘Yes’ to each other in Notre-Dame Cathedral in front of the jubilant crowd, taken to witness their engagement,” the Grand Ducal Court wrote alongside the images (translated to English).

“This tenth anniversary is accompanied by great joy, the arrival of a second child next spring,” the Grand Ducal Court added. “The Prince and Princess would like to thank you for your unwavering support throughout these years. On the occasion of this anniversary, new portraits, made for their tin wedding, the ‘Rosenhochzeit’ for German speakers, are unveiled.”

The Grand Ducal Court also shared footage from the couple’s wedding day, showing the newlyweds sharing a kiss. Stéphanie, wearing a stunning Elie Saab gown, married Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s eldest son at the Notre-Dame Cathedral of Luxembourg.