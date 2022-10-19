The Princess of Wales’ mom is bringing her business to the US

Party in the U.S.A.! Carole Middleton is expanding her Party Pieces business in the United States. To commemorate the launch, the Princess of Wales’ mother, 67, traveled to the states to visit a few ShopRites that are selling her Party Pieces Collection.

Carole visited stores to meet with associates, speak with customers and see the product ranges on the shelves. In a statement shared by Party Pieces on Instagram, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal grandmother said, “It’s very exciting to see our Party Pieces Collection expanding into the U.S. starting with Saker ShopRites, a leading retailer in New Jersey and family-owned business with a long history of commitment to the customers and communities its stores serve.”

She added, “This is the culmination of great teamwork, and we’re happy to partner with Saker ShopRites for our initial launch.”

Party Pieces noted that “this marks the brand’s first retail partnership outside of the United Kingdom and is the beginning of larger expansion plans in the United States. This next phase of growth for Party Pieces will make the products available for the first time in retail in the U.S. at 39 Saker ShopRite stores. It comes only a year after a successful e-commerce launch in the UK, which saw Party Pieces Collections quickly become a best-selling ranges for the brand.” The Party Pieces Collection is available in select Saker ShopRite stores in New Jersey.

The Princess of Wales’ mother is the founder of Party Pieces. According to the company’s website, it started back in 1987 when Carole “was a young mother looking for inspiration for her daughter’s birthday party when she realised there was a gap in the market for time-pressed parents like her, who wanted to create imaginative parties for their children. Since then the focus has always been on curating products which are simple, fun and which look lovely too: from the brightest balloon arches to the most tasteful table decor.”

Carole, who is a mother to the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, has previously told The Daily Mail that her kids inspired her business. She said, “My children inspired my business and have been involved from the start, and the success that we’ve had has helped us build the life we have currently. I feel incredibly fortunate to have found the professional [fulfillment] I always wanted.”