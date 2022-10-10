The Princess of Wales’ mom reveals Halloween activity she plans to do with loved ones

Carole Middleton is gearing up for Halloween! The Princess of Wales’ mother revealed an activity she’s looking forward to doing with her loved ones this spooky season.

In a message shared by Party Pieces, which she founded, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ maternal grandmother said: “Halloween is an Autumn highlight for me. I can still remember the fun and frights from my own childhood; the chance to dress up, decorate pumpkins and go trick-or-treating!”

©WireImage



Carole Middleton has six grandchildren

“I’ve even grown my own pumpkins this year, so I’m looking forward to decorating those with my loved ones,” she continued.

Carole is a proud grandmother of six. In addition to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children—George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four—Carole and her husband Michael Middleton are also grandparents to daughter Pippa Middleton’s three kids: Arthur, three, Grace, one, and Rose, who was born in July.

The Princess’ mother, 67, has opened up about holiday plans in the past. Last December, Carole revealed that she planned on having not one, but two Christmas trees. She shared, “One for the children to decorate and one which I do myself.” Carole has previously said, “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected.”