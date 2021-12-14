Kate Middleton’s mom shares Christmas tree plans for the kids this year

There’s going to be more than one Christmas tree to rock around at the Middleton house this holiday season! The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother Carole Middleton revealed earlier this month that she plans on getting not one, but two Christmas trees. On Dec. 4, Carole’s company Party Pieces shared a photo of a tree topper along with a message from Prince George’s maternal grandmother.

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother plans on getting two Christmas trees this year

“Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself,” Kate, Pippa and James Middleton’s mom said. “My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it’s time to invest in something new. This Light Up Gold Star will bring an extra twinkle to proceedings.”

Because of the pandemic last year, Carole planned on asking her grandchildren to decorate her Christmas tree virtually. In a 2020 winter message, Carole said, “We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas.”

She added, “For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected. I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later.”