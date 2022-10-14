When will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s docuseries debut?

It seems Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reported docuseries might be premiering this year. Multiple sources have told Page Six that the couple’s docuseries “will debut on Netflix in early December.”

The outlet previously reported that the streaming giant “has long wanted it” to debut “right after season 5 of The Crown,” which premieres Nov. 9.

In an interview for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue, Meghan was asked if the documentary they’re filming is about her and Harry’s love story. “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey,” Meghan said. “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl.”

During the interview, the Duchess explained that there’s a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” she said. Meghan then quoted the end of a speech she gave at her wedding that she took comfort in the “resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.” The Duchess said, “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020. The couple told the New York Times at the time, “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”