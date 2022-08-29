Meghan Markle says there is a ‘piece of my life I haven’t been able to share’

Meghan Markle ﻿hinted in a new interview with The Cut that her and Prince Harry’s love story might be the focus of a documentary. The Duchess of Sussex explained to Allison P. Davis, who interviewed her for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue, that there is a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries. “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story,” the Archetypes podcast host shared.

Meghan, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, went on to quote the end of a speech she gave at her wedding, “in which she took comfort in the ‘resounding knowing that, above all, love wins.’” The Duchess told The Cut, “I hope that is the sentiment that people feel when they see any of the content or the projects that we are working on.”

When asked if the documentary they’re filming is about their love story, Meghan said, “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey.” She continued, “I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl.”

The Duchess’ animated series Pearl was among projects dropped by Netflix earlier this year. Page Six reported in May that a docuseries about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is heading to Netflix.

Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020. At the time, the couple told the New York Times: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” The NYT also reported at the time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “may appear on camera in documentary programming.”