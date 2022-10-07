The Princess of Wales records special video message

The Princess of Wales will be cheering on the Red Roses in the Rugby World Cup. Catherine wished the England women’s national rugby union team good luck in a special video message shared by the official England Rugby social media accounts on Friday.

“Hello, everyone. I wanted to take a moment to wish the Red Roses all the very best of luck for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand,” the Princess, who was dressed in a red blazer with a rose brooch, said. “I had so much fun with you all at Twickenham earlier this year, and I cannot wait to see how you get on during the tournament.”

“For many of the team, this will be the first World Cup you’ve played in. Congratulations on being selected for the squad. I know this will be a particularly proud moment in your career so far, and I hope you enjoy every minute. I was also delighted to hear that some of the winning squad from 2014 are back to help bring the cup home again,” she continued.

The royal mom of three revealed that she plans on waking up early to cheer the team on. She said, “Good luck for the weeks ahead. I’ll be setting my alarm clock early to cheer you on all the way.”

The Rugby World Cup kicks off on Oct. 8. Catherine became patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year. The patronages were previously held by the Princess’ brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Back in February, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother visited Twickenham Stadium, which is the home of England Rugby. At the time, professional rugby union player Maro Itoje, praised Catherine’s skills saying, “She’s very good for someone who doesn’t regularly play rugby. Her skills are very high.”