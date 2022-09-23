Royal tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19. The Danish Royal House announced the news two days after Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in London.

©Getty Images



The Danish Queen attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Sept. 19

“HM The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening and is now residing at Fredensborg Palace. The Queen’s activities this week have thus been canceled,” the Royal House said in a release on Sept. 21.

Queen Margrethe and her eldest son Crown Prince Frederikwere among foreign royals who traveled to London for Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. The 82-year-old Danish monarch and her firstborn were seated in a front row during the service at Westminster Abbey. That same day, Queen Margrethe traveled to Windsor, where a Committal Service was held at St. George’s Chapel.

©Getty Images



Queen Margrethe II pictured with Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece in Windsor

Queen Margrethe sent her condolences to King Charles III following his mother’s passing on Sept. 8. “Deeply moved by the sad news of your beloved mother’s death, I send you and Camilla my warmest thoughts and prayers. Your mother was very important to me and my family. She was a towering figure among the European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all. We shall miss her terribly,” the Danish monarch said in her message to Charles.

“Her 70 years of reign and service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth are an unprecedented and remarkable achievement. We shall always remember her important contributions to their development and prosperity. During her long life the world and your nation have changed dramatically,” Queen Margrethe continued. “Throughout her reign in times difficult as well as positive she has played a crucial role as a unifying figure highly respected and deeply loved. Denmark and I are grateful for her continuous efforts to further strengthening the close and warm relations that have always existed between our two nations[.] God bless you both and give you strength and hope in your future life and duties.”