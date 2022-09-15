The world has seen King Charles III’s sons, Prince William and Harry, grow. The Royals have been in the public eye throughout their lives, and there is plenty of information about them. However, there is little information about Queen Camilla’s children.

The children of the queen consort have a more discreet life compared to their step-sibligns; still, they have shared the spotlight on certain occasions, and now that their mother has a new title after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, many would like to know more about them and if they will have titles too.

Camilla Shand —her maiden name— married Major Henry Andrew Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973. From that relationship, she had two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Parker Bowles, known as Laura Lopes, for her marriage to Harry Lopes.