World politicians react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

On September 8th, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth passed away. The palace released a statement that informed the world of the Queen’s ailing health, prompting ignitaries and celebrities from all over the world to share their reactions.
“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the palace’s statement. “The King and the Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
Prince Harry traveling to Balmoral to be with Queen
British politicians were some of the first to react to the news, with newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss sharing her concerns. Heads of state, like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden, Ambassadors to the UK, Archbishops and more were quick to share statements.
A White House spokesperson shared that Biden was briefed on the matter. “His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,“ said the spokesperson according to Reuters.
The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.— Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022
My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.
My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022
I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and her family.— Ambassador Jane Hartley (@USAmbUK) September 8, 2022
My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today.— Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) September 8, 2022
May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.
We join with Anglicans around the world in praying for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and her family.— Anglican Communion (@AnglicanWorld) September 8, 2022
We pray for God’s presence to strengthen and support The Queen, the Royal Family, and those who are caring for Her Majesty. https://t.co/hpt3mbGZk0pic.twitter.com/FvGA1V0dd9
In the case of her family, it’s been reported that the closest family members are by her side and were informed about their health with some anticipation. Per various reports, Harry was traveling earlier today to accompany the Queen at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth died at 96 years of age, marking the death of the monarch that has served the British crown the longest and that’s been the only Queen a large percentage of Britons have ever known.