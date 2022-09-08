World politicians react to Queen Elizabeth’s death

On September 8th, Buckingham Palace shared that Queen Elizabeth passed away. The palace released a statement that informed the world of the Queen’s ailing health, prompting ignitaries and celebrities from all over the world to share their reactions.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” reads the palace’s statement. “The King and the Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

British politicians were some of the first to react to the news, with newly elected Prime Minister Liz Truss sharing her concerns. Heads of state, like Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Joe Biden, Ambassadors to the UK, Archbishops and more were quick to share statements.

A White House spokesperson shared that Biden was briefed on the matter. “His and the first lady’s thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family,“ said the spokesperson according to Reuters.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

My thoughts, and the thoughts of Canadians across the country, are with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at this time. We’re wishing her well, and sending our best to the Royal Family. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States, and across the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. — Ambassador Jane Hartley (@USAmbUK) September 8, 2022