Queen Elizabeth’s life was full of unique events and moments, but none compare to those she lived with the man who stole her heart from her youth. Prince Philip was the only love of the monarch, a romance that overcame ups and downs of all kinds and that began when a young Elizabeth fell in love with the handsome blond young man who filled her with illusion, a relationship lasted for more aged 70 until the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 9, 2021.

The couple married in 1947 and started a family with their four children, princes Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo. Today we remember the great love of Queen Elizabeth’s life.