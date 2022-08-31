Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son Prince Gabriel’s 5th birthday

Happy fifth birthday to Prince Gabriel of Sweden! Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s second child turned five on Wednesday, Aug. 31. In honor of his birthday, the Prince Couple released a new adorable photo of Gabriel.

“Today we celebrate our nice and humble Gabriel on his 5th anniversary❤,” Sofia and Carl Philip captioned the snapshot (translated to English).

Gabriel was pictured wearing a pullover sweater and white collared top as he sweetly smiled at the camera. “Happy birthday 😃🎉🎈🎁 You are so much like your mother 😍,” one Instagram user commented (translated to English), while another wrote, “So like mom. 🌟🌟♥️.”

Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed Gabriel, who is currently sixth in line to the Swedish throne, in 2017. The Prince and Princess are also parents to six-year-old son Prince Alexander and one-year-old son Prince Julian. In July, the parents of three wished their Instagram followers a “wonderful summer” with a new family photo starring their sons.