Meghan Markle reveals what she and Prince Harry ‘always tell’ their son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching their three-year-old son Archie Harrison manners. The Duchess of Sussex revealed to The Cut, “We always tell him: ‘Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners.’”

Writer Allison P. Davis noted in the profile on Meghan that if Archie forgot to say please or thank you, his mother reminded him “of the manners that make the man.” In addition to manners, the Duke and Duchess are also said to be teaching their son “that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes.”

Archie was described in the piece for The Cut’s Fall Fashion issue as a “cheerful kid who brings a week’s worth of freshly picked fruit for his fellow classmates and enjoys playing a ‘roaring’ game at recess.”

According to The Cut, Meghan—who lives in Montecito with her husband and their kids—remarked that “if Archie were in school in the U.K., she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.” The Duchess told The Cut, “Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child.”

Meghan and Harry, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, are also parents to one-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana. Back in April, the royal dad of two opened up about his wish for his children. “To grow up in a better world,” Harry told a young reporter at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games. “To grow up in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world. It’s not gonna be easy, but I will never ever, ever rest until I as a parent have at least tried to make the world a better place for them.”

“Because it is our responsibility that the world is the way that it is now and I don’t think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we are going to make that commitment to make it better for them,” the Duke of Sussex continued. “We cannot steal your future.”