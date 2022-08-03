Windsor Castle intruder with crossbow charged under Treason Act

Jaswant Singh Chail,﻿ who was arrested on the grounds of Windsor Castle last Christmas, has been charged under the Treason Act. The 20 year old from Southampton was charged on Tuesday, Aug. 2, with an offence under section 2 of the Treason Act, 1842, in addition to threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon.

Under the 1842 Treason Act, it is an offence to assault the monarch, or have a firearm or an offensive weapon in the Queen’s presence with intent to injure, alarm her or cause a breach of peace.

©Getty Images



Queen Elizabeth celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle in 2021

Nick Price, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement: “The CPS has authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Jaswant Singh Chail with offences after he was arrested in the grounds of Windsor Castle on 25 December 2021 carrying a crossbow. This decision has been made following an investigation carried out by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.”

“Mr Chail, 20, has been charged with making threats to kill, possession of an offensive weapon, and an offence under the 1842 Treason Act,” Nick added. “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Chail are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Queen Elizabeth celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle, instead of Sandringham, last year. On Christmas Day 2021, the Thames Valley and Metropolitan Police “responded to a security breach” within the grounds of Windsor Castle. At the time, Thames Valley Police Superintendent Rebecca Mears said that the then-19 year old “did not enter any buildings” and that members of the royal family had “been informed about the incident.”

Jaswant will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Aug. 17.