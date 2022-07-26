Pope Francis sends message to Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth received a message of “good wishes” from Pope Francis on Sunday as he made his way to Canada. The Pope sent telegrams to the Heads of State of countries that the papal plane flew over.

In his message to the 96-year-old monarch—who began her summer holiday in Balmoral last week—the Pope said, “As I fly over the United Kingdom en route to Canada, I send greetings of good wishes to your Majesty, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the realm.”

©WireImage



Queen Elizabeth pictured with Pope Francis in 2014

“I pray that Almighty God will bless you with his gifts of strength, joy and peace,” he added.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark also received a message from the Pope that read: “As my Apostolic journey to Canada takes me over Greenland, I send greetings to your Majesty, together with the assurance of my prayers and good wishes for all the people of the territory.”

Pope Francis sent Queen Elizabeth a telegram last month to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee. In his message, he said, “On the joyful occasion of your Majesty’s birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace.”