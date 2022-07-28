Royal mom reveals beach essentials for her kids

Like many parents, Beatrice Borromeo has several beach day essentials that she packs for her children. The royal mom of two, who shares sons Francesco and Stefano, with her husband Pierre Casiraghi revealed to Lily & Klaus what she takes to the beach for her kids.

“Sunscreen, sunglasses, water bottles, hats, toys to play in the send and a mask to explore underwater!” she shared.

©Getty Images



Beatrice is a mom to Francesco and Stefano

Beatrice also makes an effort to protect her sons from the sun. “I’m really careful when it comes to their health and I never let them go out in the summer without properly applying sunscreen at least a half hour before they are exposed to the sun,” Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law said.

She added, “They have anti UVA t-shirts to swim and hats. They drink a lot of juices and water and we try not to go in the sun in the hottest hours of the day.”

Beatrice, who has been busy working on a documentary, admitted in the interview—which was published on July 18—that she “can’t wait to go to the seaside” with her kids. The director said, “I love the summer routine with them: we swim, hike, explore, play... but they are also really into books which helps during the hottest hours of the day.”