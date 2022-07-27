Member of Monaco’s royal family reveals her husband is the ‘mastermind behind’ their kids’ celebrations

Grace Kelly’s grandson Pierre Casiraghi knows how to throw a party! Beatrice Borromeo revealed in an interview with Lily & Klaus that her husband is the “mastermind” behind their children’s celebrations.

According to Lily & Klaus, the mom of two is an “amazing party planner” when it comes to her kids’ parties. When asked for her party planning tricks, Beatrice said, “My husband is actually the mastermind behind every celebration as he really enjoys kids parties.”

“Our most successful idea was to rent an inflatable castle, we couldn’t get the kids off of it!” she added. “Also we prepare nice juices, put music and sometimes costumes for every little guest to dress up as super heroes.”

Beatrice and Pierre, who wed in 2015, are parents to sons Francesco and Stefano. Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew is not only a great party planner, but also a big help while his wife works at home. Beatrice, who is directing and co-producing a documentary, said she is “very lucky that their father keeps them busy with plenty of activities, but I must say quite often I work also after they are in bed so to be able to spend enough time with our children.”

Beatrice admitted that she is “very proud” of the project that she is currently working on. “It’s a story I’ve been following for many years and so far I’m happy with how it’s coming along - we are still editing,” she shared. “It’s the first time I direct a big documentary and also co-produce it, so the challenge is big but also very exciting. It should air at the beginning of 2023.”