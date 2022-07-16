Spain vibrates with the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022. The national team secured a place in the tournament’s quarterfinals after defeating Denmark 1-0. A draw would have been enough to successfully conclude the group stage, but a goal at the last minute made the fans, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía ﻿ explode with joy at the Brentford Community Stadium in London.

This is their first solo international trip. For the heiress, it has also meant her return to the United Kingdom since she took vacations at the Atlantic College in Wales where she studies international baccalaureate. In the first images of the two in the box, they could be seen applauding the plays and chatting with Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, before immersing themselves in the exciting match.