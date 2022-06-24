Princess Beatrice sparkles in sequin gown at summer party

Princess Beatrice sparkled during her night out with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple attended “The Alchemist’s Feast,” the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery’s Bicentenary celebrations, on Thursday in London. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter, 33, stunned at the event wearing a sage green sequin gown featuring a deep V-neckline, long sleeves and a black waistband.

©Getty Images





According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the Princess’ dress, the Dana Sage Sequin Gown, is by Markarian. Beatrice completed her glamorous look with a black band in her hair and dazzling earrings.

Edo looked dapper alongside his wife sporting a black tux and bow tie. In addition to the royal couple, guests at the party included Sienna Miller and Benedict Wong.

©Getty Images





Beatrice wowed with her fashion last week at Royal Ascot and earlier this month at her grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Edo took to his Instagram on June 3 to praise one of his wife’s looks from the Platinum Jubilee. Sharing a photo of Beatrice and his sister-in-law, Princess Eugenie, arriving at a reception following the National Service of Thanksgiving, the dad of two sweetly wrote, “My wonderful sister-in-law and phenomenal wife looking so stunning.”