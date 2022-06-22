How Prince William spent his 40th birthday

Prince William reunited with a familiar face on his 40th birthday. The Duke of Cambridge visited Big Issue vendor Dave Martin on Tuesday at a Tesco supermarket in Hammersmith. While it was a private engagement, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the royal dad of three, who turned 40 on June 21, took Dave a slice of chocolate birthday cake.
William sold copies of The Big Issue—a magazine that gives homeless, long-term unemployed and marginalized people the opportunity to earn an income—with Dave earlier this month on the streets of London.
During a previous conversation with Dave, William was asked why he wanted to sell The Big Issue. The Queen’s grandson replied, “The Big Issue is something that’s been around for a long time. It is part of UK history. I think at times it’s had peaks and troughs in terms of its visibility. People don’t know enough about it. The fact that we’ve been through a pandemic, and realising what that’s done for The Big Issue, but also for homelessness, how much that’s troubled everything.”
In an article for the magazine, which was published online on the eve of the Duke’s milestone birthday, William admitted that he wanted to see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. “My time was truly eye opening. I was lucky to join Dave on a warm, sunny day in June. People recognised a familiar face and were happy to give me the time of day. But that isn’t the case for the vast majority of Big Issue vendors, who sell year-round – including through the bleak winter months – and are barely given a second glance by passers-by,” he wrote.
The royal noted that he is committed to continuing to do what he can to shine a light on homelessness in the months and years to come. William penned, “And while I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.”