How Prince William spent his 40th birthday

Prince William reunited with a familiar face on his 40th birthday. The Duke of Cambridge visited Big Issue vendor Dave Martin on Tuesday at a Tesco supermarket in Hammersmith. While it was a private engagement, HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! understands that the royal dad of three, who turned 40 on June 21, took Dave a slice of chocolate birthday cake.

William sold copies of The Big Issue—a magazine that gives homeless, long-term unemployed and marginalized people the opportunity to earn an income—with Dave earlier this month on the streets of London.

During a previous conversation with Dave, William was asked why he wanted to sell The Big Issue. The Queen’s grandson replied, “The Big Issue is something that’s been around for a long time. It is part of UK history. I think at times it’s had peaks and troughs in terms of its visibility. People don’t know enough about it. The fact that we’ve been through a pandemic, and realising what that’s done for The Big Issue, but also for homelessness, how much that’s troubled everything.”