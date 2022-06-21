Prince William shares personal message on his 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge is grateful for all of the birthday wishes he’s received! Prince William took to his and the Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media accounts to share a personal message on his birthday. The royal, who turned 40 on June 21, tweeted, “Thank you for all the happy birthday messages today! W.” The same message was also posted on the Cambridges’ Instagram Story.

Members of the royal family wished William a happy birthday on Tuesday.Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall’s Instagram account posted photos of William throughout the decades writing, “Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday! 🎂🎈.”

Queen Elizabeth also marked her grandson’s milestone birthday with posts on social media. Alongside solo photos of William, as well as pictures of the Duke with the Queen, the royal family’s Instagram account wrote: “Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!”

On the eve of William’s 40th birthday, the Cambridges’ social media accounts shared footage, taken earlier this month, of the Duke selling copies of The Big Issue in London. An opinion piece, written by the royal for the magazine, which gives homeless, long-term unemployed and marginalized people the opportunity to earn an income, was also published online on June 20.

In the article, the Duke wrote, “I count myself extremely lucky to have a role that allows me to meet people from all walks of life, and to understand their full story – whatever it may be. It’s a privilege that many of us, busy with our days, don’t always afford.”

He continued, “And while I may seem like one of the most unlikely advocates for this cause, I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling. I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past.”