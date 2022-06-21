Queen Elizabeth appears to debut new haircut

Queen Elizabeth appeared to show off a shorter ‘do on Tuesday. The 96-year-old monarch’s new haircut was seen during Her Majesty’s audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s hair appeared shorter on June 21

“So happy to see Her Majesty looking so well and healthy. Beautiful outfit and I love her new haircut,” one Twitter user replied to a photo from the Queen’s audience. “Thank you for posting this. Long live the Queen 💙.” Another tweeted, “Looks like The Queen got a hair cut 💇🏼‍♀️✨.”

The monarch’s hair also caught the attention of some social media users on Instagram. “She changed her hair, so sweet ❤️,” one commented. Another wrote, “Oh i can see her new hairstyle.it’s shorter than usual.😉😉😉.

Prince Charles’ mother was presented with a special Canterbury Cross on June 21

The Queen’s hair appeared longer during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month and at Garter Day just last week.

On June 21, the Archbishop of Canterbury presented Her Majesty with a special Canterbury Cross in recognition of her service to the Church of England. Sharing photos from the meeting, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Instagram account penned: “It was a great honour to present HM The Queen with the Canterbury Cross today as a sign of our gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years of unstinting service to the @churchofengland - and our love, loyalty and affection.”

Her Majesty (pictured on June 2) seemed to sport longer hair during celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee

The Queen, who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, looked lovely in a floral print dress and pearls for the in-person meeting on June 21. Earlier in the day, the monarch celebrated her grandson Prince William’s milestone 40th birthday. Alongside photos of the Duke of Cambridge, including some with his grandmother, the royal family’s Instagram account wrote: “Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!”