Beatrice Borromeo looks chic out in Milan

Beatrice Borromeo looked bellissima for a recent outing in Milan. Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law attended a Buccellati event﻿ during Milan Design Week on June 6. The mom of two, who is a Dior ambassador, stepped out wearing a chic black midi dress and dazzling jewels.

©Getty Images





Beatrice’s friend and Buccellati’s co-creative director Lucrezia Wildenstein shared photos from the event on Instagram writing, “A phenomenal evening at our #BuccellatiGalateo exhibition for il Salone del Mobile Milano.”

Beatrice, who is married to Prince Albert of Monaco’s nephew Pierre Casiraghi, was named as the new face of the jewelry house in 2020. “I’ve worn Buccellati for years and have been a longtime admirer of the House, so this was truly a very genuine and authentic collaboration,” she shared in a previous interview with Forbes.

Buccellati has said in the past that the “combination Buccellati/Beatrice Borromeo has turned out to be perfect.” In a press release, the jewelry house has previously said “A great Italian heritage brand breaths a new energy with Beatrice, who combines a great style and an intellectual strength making her a modern female role model and an icon of the future.”