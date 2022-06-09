What Kate Middleton said about Prince Louis at an engagement following the Platinum Jubilee

Prince Louis is a big boy! The Duchess of Cambridge reminisced about when her youngest child was smaller during a visit to the Little Village’s Brent hub on Wednesday. While at the charity, the royal mom of three picked up a pair of donated navy lace-up baby shoes, according to HELLO!, and said, “Oh, Louis had a pair like this! I can’t believe how tiny they are, he’s such a big boy now!”

The Duchess of Cambridge said Prince Louis is such a big boy now

At the hub, Kate met with a fellow mother, who shared how the charity supported her when she was pregnant during the pandemic. “You forget how tiny they are!” the Duchess said as she greeted the woman’s children. “I remember those days. It’s a busy time, but so wonderful.”

Little Village is London’s largest baby bank network. The baby bank charity provides clothes, toys and equipment for babies and children up to the age of five.

“We were all absolutely delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge to Little Village Brent. She met some of our staff and volunteers and helped to pick out some beautiful items of clothing for the family’s two young children,” Sophie Livingston MBE, CEO of Little Village, said in a press release. “The Duchess really took her time to talk our staff and volunteers, who all said how down to earth she was and how engaged and interested she was in the work of Little Village.”

Fouzia Khan, a volunteer who met the Duchess of Cambridge on June 8, said that Kate “really showed a lot of empathy and care about the work Little Village are doing.” Fouzia added, “She was lovely and engaging and was keen to hear about how families feel when they visit our baby bank. She was very interested in hearing about how much thought and care goes into the bundles we prepare for families.”