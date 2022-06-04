Princess Charlene of Monaco tests positive for COVID-19

As Covid-19 cases rise in France, Princess Charlene of Monaco has tested positive. The palace released a statement confirming the news.

©GettyImages



Princess Charlene and her family at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

This year, the Princess has struggled with a variety of health issues. These have been thoroughly documented by the press and have kept her away from her family. In March, the 44-year-old Princess returned to Monaco and resumed her royal duties. “When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority. My state of health is still fragile and I don’t want to go too fast. The road has been long, difficult and so painful. Today I feel calmer,” she said of to the magazine Nice-Matin. “I am very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family.”

Following her Covid diagnosis, the Palace shared that there were no concerns regarding her health and that she would isolate herself according to protocol.

Recently, Princess Charlene was photographed at the Monaco E-Prix and the Sainte Devote Rugby Tournament. The Princess of Monaco married Prince Albert II in July of 2011. They have two kids together, Gabriella and Jacques.

©GettyImages



Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.

The announcement of Princess Charlene’s positive Covid test follows an announcement from France’s Public Health Authority, explaining that there was a rebound in cases for the first time in months. These cases are credited to the Omicron wave that’s affecting the country.

