How to watch this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The four-day weekend Platinum Jubilee celebrations in honor of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne are in full swing. The Brits took their flags out and packed the streets to glimpse the royal family while enjoying the parades, parties, church services, and concerts.

Many people worldwide also take part in the festivities despite the distance; if you are among the people who also would like to celebrate this milestone, find below a rundown of the broadcast events taking place this weekend.

Friday, June 3

Watch the royals at the national thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family will publicly gather for the first time since Harry and Meghan stepped down from their duties and moved to the United States.

The service begins at 4:15 a.m. ET will be streamed on BBC One or online at ABC News Digital.

Saturday, June 4

The Epsom Derby will take place on Saturday morning. The Queen is known for always attending the horse race; however, her daughter, Princess Anne, will participate in her place for this occasion.

On Saturday evening, fans will enjoy the Platinum Party at the Palace. The concert will include Elton John, Diana Ross, Adam Lambert and Queen, Andrea Bocelli, Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Raducanu, David Attenborough, Julie Andrews, and David Beckham.

The Platinum Party at the Palace will air on ABC News at 2.30 p.m. ET and Hulu.

Sunday, June 5

The Queen will conclude the celebrations with the Platinum Pageant, a show outside the Buckingham Palace that combines “street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival, and costume to celebrate Her Majesty’s unwavering duty, love of the natural world and dedication to the Commonwealth.”

The show begins at 9 a.m. ET will be streamed on BBC One or online at ABC News Digital.