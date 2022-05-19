Former King Juan Carlos to travel to Spain: Details on his visit

FormerKing Juan Carlos Iis set to reunite with members of his family during an upcoming trip to Madrid. Casa de S.M. el Rey announced on Wednesday that King Felipe’s father, 84, will visit Spain from May 19 until May 23.

Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, plans to stay in Sanxenxo during his visit, and on Monday will travel to Madrid to see his son, King Felipe, wife Queen Sofia and other members of his family at Zarzuela Palace. “That same day, His Majesty King Juan Carlos will travel back to Abu Dhabi, where he has established his permanent and stable residence,” the palace stated.

King Felipe and his mother will see the former King in Madrid on May 23

The palace noted that Juan Carlos’ visit is part of his desire “to travel frequently to Spain to visit family and friends, and organize his personal life and his place of residence in areas of a private nature, as expressed in the letter addressed to His Majesty the King on March 5.”

Agencia EFE previously reported that the former King and his son, who spoke on the phone during Felipe’s recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, had agreed to meet in Madrid. “According to sources from the Casa del Rey, the conversation between Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I took place before the king returned from the United Arab Emirates, where his father resides, and given the characteristics of the funeral ceremony’, the conversation has occurred over the phone,” Agencia EFE reported on May 15.

Juan Carlos announced in 2020 that he was leaving Spain. In a letter to his son at the time, he wrote: “Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me.”

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” Juan Carlos continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”