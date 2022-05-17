King Felipe’s phone call with father Juan Carlos revealed

King Felipe of Spain reportedly did not see his father, former King Juan Carlos I, during his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates. Queen Letizia’s husband, 54, traveled to Abu Dhabi to convey his condolences to the new President of the United Arab Emirates following the death of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Although Felipe did not see his father, they reportedly spoke over the phone and agreed to meet when Juan Carlos returns to Spain. Agencia EFE reported on May 15 that “according to sources from the Casa del Rey, the conversation between Felipe VI and Juan Carlos I took place before the king returned from the United Arab Emirates, where his father resides, and given the characteristics of the funeral ceremony’, the conversation has occurred over the phone.”

©Getty Images



King Felipe (pictured in 2015) reportedly spoke to his father on the phone while in the United Arab Emirates

Felipe and Juan Carlos are said to have agreed to meet in Madrid. Per Agencia EFE,Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s paternal grandfather is finalizing his return to Spain following his conversation with Felipe.

The former King, who abdicated in favor of his son in 2014, announced back in August 2020 that he was leaving Spain. In a letter to Felipe, Juan Carlos wrote: “Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the same desire for service to Spain that inspired my reign and in the face of the public repercussion that certain past events in my private life are generating, I wish to express to you my utmost availability to contribute to facilitating the exercise of your functions, from the tranquility and tranquility that requires your high responsibility. My legacy, and my own dignity as a person, is what they demand of me.”

“A year ago I expressed my will and desire to stop developing institutional activities. Now, guided by the conviction of providing the best service to the Spanish, their institutions and you as King, I am communicating my thoughtful decision to move, at this time, outside of Spain,” the letter continued. “A decision I make with deep feeling, but with great serenity. I have been King of Spain for almost forty years and, during all of them, I have always wanted the best for Spain and for the Crown. With my loyalty forever. With the affection and affection of always, your father.”