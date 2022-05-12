Prince William makes funny joke about wife Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge wasn’t kidding when she said earlier this year that Prince William worries about her “meeting under one-year-olds.” On Wednesday, the royal couple visited St. John’s Primary School, where they took part in a Roots of Empathy class with “Tiny Teacher” baby Saul.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited St. John’s Primary School in Glasgow on May 11

“Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?” the Duke of Cambridge joked at the school, according to HELLO!.

Roots of Empathy is a global organization that offers empathy-based programs for children. “We are proud and thankful for The Royal visit and enthusiasm for the Roots of Empathy program,” the organization tweeted on Wednesday. “Children learn about their own and each others emotions by learning about the emotions of the baby - and empathy flourishes!”

‘Can you get my wife out of here before she gets broody?’ Prince William joked during the visit

Wednesday isn’t the first time William has joked about his wife and babies. While visiting the charity Church on the Street in January, the Duchess held a baby girl prompting “awws” from onlookers. “Don’t give my wife any more ideas!” William jokingly told them. “No more!”

Back in February, the Duchess, who is a mom to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, admitted to feeling “very broody” while meeting parents and their babies at the Børnemuseet Children’s Museum in Copenhagen. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” Kate said. “I come home saying ‘Let’s have another one.’”