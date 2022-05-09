One week after making her first public appearance since her return to Monaco, Princess Charlene stepped out with her husband, Prince Albert, and their seven-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The royal family attended the 10th edition of the Sainte Dévote Rugby Tournament on May 7. Charlene was all smiles with her children during the recent outing.

The mom of two reunited with her family back in March. In a press release announcing her return to the Principality at the time, the palace said: “As soon as Her health is strong enough, the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques.”

