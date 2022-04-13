Prince William and Kate spotted skiing in France: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly been spotted skiing in Courchevel, France. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! reported on April 13 that “according to various Twitter and Instagram users, the royals were spotted on the slopes and enjoying meals at restaurants in the luxury French resort.”

Per HELLO!, one royal watcher claimed that the Duchess’ younger sister, Pippa Middleton, was seen with William and Kate. It’s unclear if Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, who turns four on April 23, joined their parents on the alleged trip.

However, it wouldn’t be the first time the Cambridges have taken their kids skiing in France. William and Kate enjoyed a ski break in the French Alps with Prince George and Princess Charlotte back in 2016. At the time, photos from the trip were released, and a spokesperson (via HELLO!) said: “This was their first holiday as a family of four and the first time either of the children had played in the snow. It was very special and fun short holiday for the family, and they are grateful that John Stillwell [The PA photographer] was able to capture the moment so well. The Duke and Duchess hope people enjoy the photos.”

In 2016, the Cambridges enjoyed a ski break with George and Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess’ eldest son and daughter are currently on break from school. Late last month, George and Charlotte attended the Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey with their mom and dad. The outing came days after Prince William and Kate wrapped their royal tour of the Caribbean. While leaving their hotel in the Bahamas—The Cove at Atlantis Paradise Island—the Duchess was overheard saying that they had FaceTimed their kids to show them the views, and that they couldn’t wait to come back with them.