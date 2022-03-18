This royal family member is taking over Meghan Markle’s former role

The Duchess of Cornwall has officially taken over one of Meghan Markle’s former patronages. The National Theatre announced on Friday that Camilla has become its royal patron. Queen Elizabeth passed the patronage to her daughter-in-law, who is a long-standing supporter of the arts and a devoted theater fan.

Rufus Norris, director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said, “It is a privilege to welcome The Duchess of Cornwall as the National Theatre’s Royal Patron. The Duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world.”

©Getty Images



The Duchess of Cornwall is the new royal patron of the National Theatre

“The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come. I would also like to express my thanks to The Queen for Her Majesty’s long and unwavering support and service to the National Theatre,” Rufus continued.

The role was previously held by Meghan, but the patronage was reverted to Queen Elizabeth last year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Her Majesty that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” Buckingham Palace said in a February 2021 statement. “The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.”

Earlier this year, the Duchess of Cambridgetook over two of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s patronages, the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union.