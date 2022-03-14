We begin this round up of top royal photos with some lovely photos from The British Royal Family at the Commonweath Service Ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey in London. Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth did not attend this year, but she was said to be watching from the Windsor Castle. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwallboth looked stunning in bold colors. Kate wore a bright royal blue outfit and Camila a purple elegant ensemble.

Also this week, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex celebrated his 58th birthday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Madrid and both Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands did voluntering work.

Scroll below and see what other royals were up to this week.